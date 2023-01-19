StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.00. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.