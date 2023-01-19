StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OVBC stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.16. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.49.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
