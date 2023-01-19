StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.16. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

