StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EBMT. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.