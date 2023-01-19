StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CGA opened at $4.28 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
