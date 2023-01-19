StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CGA opened at $4.28 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

