StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 4.3 %

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Recommended Stories

