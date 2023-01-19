Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.64.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$68.15 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$41.09 and a 1-year high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$73.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.30.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,228.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,505.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

