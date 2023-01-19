Stifel Firstegy Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.16. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.16 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2024 earnings at $22.41 EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$429.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.80 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PD. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.90.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$109.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.97. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$47.13 and a 52 week high of C$116.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

