Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,573 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CAH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.24. 14,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

