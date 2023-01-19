Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,921 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,576,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,439,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 287,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 90,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

