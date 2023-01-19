Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,186 shares of company stock valued at $275,507 and have sold 10,363 shares valued at $946,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

