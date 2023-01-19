Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after purchasing an additional 440,094 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $225.42. 12,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,872. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,505 shares of company stock worth $8,703,739. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.