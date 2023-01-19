Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 31,156 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

KMI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 173,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

