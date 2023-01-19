Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 2,325 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.05. 9,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,608. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $77.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.