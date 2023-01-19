Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Trading Down 8.7%

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.07. 1,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at $3,145,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 70.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 17.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 735,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 107,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

