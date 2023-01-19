Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.60. 76,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,390,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Stem Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,607.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stem by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stem by 67.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stem by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

