Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.28

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares traded.
Stellantis Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.
