State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:STT opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of State Street by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.61.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.