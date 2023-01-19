Star Bulk Carriers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 15,722 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the average daily volume of 7,717 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,451,000 after buying an additional 2,982,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,740,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of SBLK opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $364.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.09%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

