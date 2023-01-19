Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $17.67.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFY)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.