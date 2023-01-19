STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 190.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $43.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

