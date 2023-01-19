STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 190.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.
STAG Industrial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $43.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.