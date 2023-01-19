Stacks Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.11 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $271.91 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00428698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.27 or 0.30091459 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.