SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,683.15

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,683.15 ($20.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,727.50 ($21.08). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,718.50 ($20.97), with a volume of 3,636,757 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($22.39) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($20.31) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.18) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,950 ($23.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,931.13 ($23.56).

SSE Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £18.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,740.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,683.32.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

