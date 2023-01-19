SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the December 15th total of 799,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 831.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

