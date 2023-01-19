Square Token (SQUA) One Day Volume Hits $1.38 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Square Token token can now be bought for $20.90 or 0.00100697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $43.24 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 21.26522219 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,189,916.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

