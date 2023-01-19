Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Update

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 132,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

