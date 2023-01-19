Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Holdings Cut by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,936 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,764,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 445,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $32.70. 4,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

