Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

KEYS stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.59. 6,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

