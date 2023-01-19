Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. DaVita comprises approximately 2.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of DaVita worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. 1,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,877. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.