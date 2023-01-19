Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $9.97 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises makes up 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 4,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

