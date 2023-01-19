Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $28.67 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt comprises about 6.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 8,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,358. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

