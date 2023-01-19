Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 2,443 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

