Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 2.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.