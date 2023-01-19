Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,466. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $113.71.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

