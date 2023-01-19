Spectrum Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,596. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.