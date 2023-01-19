Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 1,579 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 1,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

