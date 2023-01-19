Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,001,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.42. 382,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,789,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.