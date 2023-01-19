Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $108.21 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,579. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

