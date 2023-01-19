Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,492 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,283 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.