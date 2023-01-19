Spectrum Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 181,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company's stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,391. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $131.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

