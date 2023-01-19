Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,841 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $183.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.56. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $220.31.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

