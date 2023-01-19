Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 5,899 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 631.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after acquiring an additional 807,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.06.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.