SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $9,829,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 495.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 74,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 62,066 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,116,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.

