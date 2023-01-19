SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.40. 1,200,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,673,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Value Monitoring Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

