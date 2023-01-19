SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Trimmed by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $84,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of GLDM stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14.
