SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

