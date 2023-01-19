South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 2.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,853. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

