South Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of GXO Logistics worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 7,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,694. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $90.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

