South Street Advisors LLC Has $14.41 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 3.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

