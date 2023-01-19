South Street Advisors LLC Acquires 282 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 67,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 8.1 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $26.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.40.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

