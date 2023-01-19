Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

